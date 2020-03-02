Months of searching and detective work by Ormondville resident Lorraine McKay brought a group of old school friends together for a reunion.

It was held on February 21 and 23 and was a get-together for a group of North School pupils.

McKay said she started searching seriously in July 2019 and spent hours looking at electoral rolls and on her computer.

"I used the Form 2 class photo to start my search then gradually used other class photos.

"Most of us started at North School in either 1955 or 56 and went right through school in the same class until 1963 when we left to go to secondary school."

The Standard 1 class photograph of 1958 with teacher Miss Jones. Photo / Supplied

She said Hillcrest School opened when they were in Standard 3 and the children who lived in the country were transferred there.

"Miss Jones taught us in Standard 1 and it was a delight to have her attend our celebration at the school."

The reunion started with an informal barbecue on the Friday night. There was an afternoon tea at Huia Range School on Saturday and a look around the school.

"This was a real highlight and lots of memories were shared. I had the words to the school song which we all sang before afternoon tea."

Dinner followed on Saturday night and then a few of the group met for breakfast on Sunday just to finish the weekend off.

"It proved to be very worthwhile and it was a great satisfaction for me to see everyone come together. Unfortunately eight of our class have passed away and apologies were received from another 13.

"The reason I chose to have the reunion now was, aside from two who have already turned 70, we are all approaching our 70th birthday within the next year and we had not seen each other since school days."

The Form 2 photograph with teacher Mr Gault.

McKay said only five of the classmates were locals. Others travelled from Napier, Waipukurau, Porirua, Masterton, Whanganui and Auckland.

"One person who came from Freemantle spends several months back in New Zealand so I timed the reunion for when she was going to be here. Another person I contacted who lives in Perth said they would over here at that time and travelled up from the South Island for the reunion."

McKay said she had received a lot of feedback and some of the comments were

It really was like just stepping back in time and carrying on the friendships and conversations of our childhood

Only took five minutes to get back to 1962

Great weekend

It was really special

Great group of people determined to enjoy themselves

WOW WOW WOW what an amazing opportunity to catch up with all our lovely classmates

Thank you so much! Loved my weekend with you and everybody

Not too long until a replay.