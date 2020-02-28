

A host of free events is on offer at Napier City Council facilities amid 2020's Children's Day celebrations.

Children's Day, which falls on the first Sunday of March every year, offers special entry deals to children and families at a range of events.

With hundreds of events around the region and the country, children can join in roller sports, art workshops, mini-golf and more.

The National Aquarium of New Zealand is offering free entry for one child with one paying adult, as is Par2 MiniGolf, and Napier Aquatic Centre.

NCC director of community services Antoinette Campbell said: "It's important that children see that they are valued members of society. It's wonderful to be able to offer this opportunity to families in Hawke's Bay."

According to NCC, it is an opportunity for families and communities to support and nurture children, with activities and events designed to bring families together and show how important children are in our community.

The MTG Hawke's Bay will have free chalk art workshops on the forecourt of the museum from 10am to 1.30pm on Sunday, March 1, with artist Michele Jung set to talk about working with chalk, techniques and materials.

Taradale Library will offer free entry to Dive into Books, while Bay Skate has entry for two children for the price of one.

Children's Day has been held in New Zealand since 2000, and this year it's on Sunday, March 1.