Tomorrow's Picnic in the Park at Dannevirke Domain looks set to be a fun day out.

With a bouncy castle, a sideshow attraction and old-school children's competitions the focus is firmly on family fun.

The event is being organised by Tony Shannon who was behind the Men's Health Car Show held at the Dannevirke and Districts A&P Showgrounds in November.

Picnic in the Park is a free event at which car owners will be able to display their pride and joy.

Shannon has hired the upper domain for the day. It's an area that stretches from in front of the grandstand to the Scout Hall and down to Wai Splash so there will be plenty of room for children to play and to display the vehicles.

"People can bring along cars of any sort, they don't have to be classics, it's all quite open," Shannon said.

The Tararua Aquatic Trust is offering subsidised swims at Wai Splash for children attending the picnic day.

Shannon is organising sack races, egg and spoon and three-legged races for children and there will be a lolly scramble. There will be music throughout the day.

While people will of course be able to bring along a picnic lunch there will be hot food as well as a waffle truck, an icecream truck and a coffee cart.

Shannon said there has been phenomenal interest in the picnic day with people inquiring about it from within Tararua and Hawke's Bay.

He's encouraging people to also take a drive out to the two-day Viking Festival at Norsewood on the Sunday. Picnic in the Park will start at 9am on Saturday.