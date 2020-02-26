Police have been notified after a bucket full of bongs was collected at a public garden in Havelock North.

The finder, who did not wish to be named, but supplied a photograph, said the eight handmade cannabis-smoking devices were thrown into undergrowth beside the carpark in Keirunga Gardens.

They were later handed in to the Hastings Police Station.

The woman said she had noticed "carloads of youth parked up in the evenings and thought they were up to no good.

"It's disgusting that these disrespectful young people are using the much-loved property as a place to carry out their illegal drug activity and dump rubbish", she said.

She said as well as eight bongs, a road sign for Puflett Road was also found in the ivy-covered undergrowth, along with a number of beer bottles, cans and old clothing.

The youths' behaviour was reported to the police and the Hastings District Council with a request for "random evening drive-by patrols which would encourage the undesirables to move on".