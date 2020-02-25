Police say three youths had a narrow escape after a car crash on Ongaonga Road last week left their vehicle in flames.

The crash occurred just off State Highway 2 at about 7.30pm on Wednesday, resulting in callouts to police, St John and the Waipawa Volunteer Fire Brigade.

A witness says he was at a nearby property when he heard a bang and saw a cloud of dust.

"We raced down to see what had happened and there was still one person in the car. I helped other bystanders pull him clear and the car caught fire moments later.

Advertisement

"We were really lucky to get him out - it just went up in flames."

One person with minor injuries was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital. Police say charges are likely.