

A school bus driver has received the support of Go Bus after a teenage boy sustained serious injuries after jumping from the bus in Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services attended the scene on High Street, Waipawa, at 3.30pm on Friday and an St Johns Ambulance transported the boy to hospital.

According to a bystander, the boy was meant to get off the bus in Waipawa for a doctor's appointment.

He hit the emergency stop button, threw his bag out of the door and "jumped after it", according to the witness.

Another bystander said the boy was unconscious.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the boy, who is in his teens, remains in a stable condition.

Go Bus Chief Operation Officer Nigel Piper said it "would not be appropriate" to comment on the incident due to an ongoing police investigation.

"We do however send our best wishes to the family and hope that their son has a speedy recovery," he said.

Piper added: "We are also offering the company's support to the wellbeing of our driver, who understandably is also affected by the accident."

Police said they received a report of an incident where a person reportedly jumped from a moving bus on High Street in Waipawa, about 3:30pm.