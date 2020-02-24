

Mahia's connectivity and roading network reliability has been given a multimillion-dollar boost through a $8.3 million central government investment.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said through the Provincial Growth Fund the Coalition Government had been able to support Wairoa and Mahia.

"The Nuhaka/Opoutama and Mahia East Coast roads are critical routes for residents, holiday homeowners and tourists as well as businesses," Little said.

"Both roads have been identified as being in need of urgent remedial works and this funding will go a long way to solving these issues."

The Mahia Roading Resilience grant will see $6m allocated towards 12.5 km of traction sealing, drains, culverts, safety and traffic improvements on the Mahia East Coast Road.

One million dollars will be allocated to seal 4km of the road on Onenui Station which leads to Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1.

The funding also includes $1m for a second coat of traction sealing on the Mahia East Coast road in 2021.

Little said the $300,000 will support investigations to look at all the options for access into the Peninsula as well as the realignment of the Nuhaka/Opoutama Road.

"These roading projects support regional economic development by investing in infrastructure that will support and accelerate the potential of tourism, space and forestry industries in our region," Little said.

"This will give us certainty and longevity which will provide economic opportunities resulting in increased local employment."

Rongomaiwahine Iwi Trust chief executive Moana Rongo said the roading investment was key to growing the economy of Mahia, particularly with forestry interests maturing over the next year.

"This work recognises the safety of our rangatahi, our access and connectivity while growing potential for farmland and our economy."

Improvement to the Mahia East Coast Rd will enable Rocket Lab's continued growth in the area, with construction currently under way for a second launch pad within Launch Complex 1 which will create more than 15 new roles in the next 12 to 18 months.

Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 manager Chuck Dowdell said the Mahia East Coast Rd was a vital link for people.

"It's fantastic to see investment into critical infrastructure like this that will support safer journeys on the Peninsula and long-term growth in the region."