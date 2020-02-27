A Hawke's Bay artist has been chosen to receive project funding as part of the Department of Conservation (DoC) 2020 Wild Creative arts initiative.

Sarah Hunter is one of two artists to be selected to undertake an artistic project as part of a joint DoC and Creative New Zealand initiative supporting artists to engage with nature and conservation.

The project, based on the places, people and stories of New Zealand, will see Hunter receive funding to create an installation that responds to Porangahau Estuary in Hawke's Bay.

Currently based in Wellington, Hunter grew up a short distance from the estuary, with the project offering the opportunity to reconnect with her tūrangawaewae and give back to Porangahau School and community.

Sarah Hunter will be joined by fellow chosen artist, Denise Batchelor, in receiving project funding. Photo / Supplied

Hunter, who will have 12 months to plan and take up DoC experiences in support of their project, will be joined by fellow chosen artist, Denise Batchelor.

Batchelor, as visual artist based in Hokianga, is planning a project called The Heart of a Forest, which will explore the life force and inherent breath of a kauri forest.

DoC director general Lou Sanson said he was "impressed and inspired" by the artists' applications.

"It's exciting to know there are so many people who feel so strongly about nature and have such creative ideas for sharing that passion," he said.

"Both artists selected this year have a strong focus on the relationship between people and nature, including the importance of katiakitanga (guardianship)."

Creative New Zealand chief executive Stephen Wainwright added: "We look forward to seeing how these artists and their residency projects respond to both local environments and local communities."

Hunter, a multi-media artist, film maker and storyteller, will attempt to engage with the local Hake's Bay community and raise awareness of the remote coastal Porangahau habitat.

A selection of Hunter's portrait photography featured in Suzanne Tamaki's Native Eye show for the Courtenay Place Park Light Box project, while other work has also appeared in Pacific Sisters "Fashion Activist" exhibition, Hip Hop Won't Stop touring show and Reggae Explosion at Te Papa.