At least 20 people were arrested during the Art Deco Festival weekend in Napier, which included street violence and disorder unprecedented in the 32 years of the celebrations.

Disorder on Marine Parade in the vicinity of the Soundshell did, however, resemble 1960s and 1970s New Year's Eve celebrations around the same area which led to public civic ushering in of each year abandoned in Napier for more than a decade before new family-friendly mainly alcohol-free events were held to mark the arrival of the new millennium 20 years ago.

Witnesses calculated more than 100 drunken young people brawled on Saturday night in outbreaks which spread from the major crowd focus of the parade and soundshell to an area about 1km away around the McDonald's restaurant and takeaway in Thackeray St just outside the CBD.

Many were dressed in retro Art Deco costumes, indicating they had been part of the weekend's festivities.

Police said they had to break up fights involving large gatherings of youths in the Marine Parade area. Violence continued to erupt, even with police present, a spokeswoman said.

At least 10 were arrested in the vicinity of the Marine Parade skirmishes, before and as the young people were dispersed, heading mainly for the fringes of the inner city and outside a liquor ban area.

More arrests were made during the night, with at least four for assault and six for disorderly behaviour, although no injuries were reported.

The disorder and apparent intoxication came despite a liquor ban on CBD streets and Marine Parade, also precluding the taking of BYO supplies to events. The ban was relaxed for the period of Sunday's Great Gatsby picnic, which was billed by the Art Deco Trust as "the festival's most extravagant party."

Some sites were specifically licensed for Art Deco festivities in addition to established bars and restaurants.