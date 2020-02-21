Art Deco events take the forefront this weekend in Hawke's Bay, but there's other events on too.

1 Death by Chocolate - Dessert - ADF20

Death never tasted so good - the most delicious and unique funeral you'll ever attend. There'll be eulogies, sing-along hymn sheets accompanied by an organ player and the service will be led by our chocolate chapel Reverend Conner Fectionary.

Dunstall's Funeral Services, corner Edwardes and Bower Sts, Napier: Today, 10am and 2pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/death-by-chocolate-adf20/napier?

2 Flying Down to Deco - ADF20

Relive the pioneer days of aviation with a rare chance to see WWII and vintage aircraft in static display. These amazing flying machines are a must-see for any budding pilot.

Hawke's Bay Airport, Main North Rd, Napier: Today & Tomorrow, 10am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/flying-down-to-deco-adf20/napier

3 Vintage Car Parade - ADF20

In 2020, we will be featuring an A-Z of classic motor vehicles at Napier Art Deco Festival. One vehicle will represent each letter of the alphabet, resulting in 26 feature vehicles.

Clive Square, Napier: Today, 12.30pm–1.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/vintage-car-parade-adf20/napier

4 The Ossian Street Vintage Market

The Ossian Street Vintage Market is a treasure trove of vintage clothing, vintage kimonos, collectables, second-hand vinyl, furniture, linens, trashy treasures and accessories.

F G Smith Eatery, 9A Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Tomorrow, 9am-1pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-ossian-street-vintage-market2/napier

5 Baseball Hawke's Bay- Registration day

Come and learn how to throw, catch and hit a baseball. Who knows? You might end up playing in the big leagues! Make a day of it and bring a picnic lunch.

Tareha Reserve, Guppy Rd, Taradale. Tomorrow, 11am-1pm.

Information: contactus@baseballhb.co.nz

6 Soap Box Derby - ADF20

One of the Festival's most popular events! The annual Soap Box Derby competition, where children and parents race their home-made carts to the thrills of the thousands who come to watch and cheer them on.

Art Deco Centre, 7 Tennyson St, Napier: Tomorrow, 9.30am-noon

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/soap-box-derby-adf20/napier

7 Dennis Marsh & Brendan Dugan

These two top New Zealand performers give a relaxed polished performance. Enjoy the songs that we all know so well and can sing along to.

Napier RSA, 34 Vautier St, Napier: Tomorrow, 6.30pm-9.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/dennis-marsh-brendan-dugan2/napier

8 Summer in the Park - Bruce Bissett and the Rural Voters

This five-piece old-style blues band, mixing traditional blues with some country influences, alongside original songs and a selection of Bisset's poetry put to music – an eclectic mix on a trad blues base, will be perfect for a relaxed afternoon in the park.

Cornwall Park, Tomoana Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 3pm-5pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/summer-in-the-park-bruce-bissett-and-the-rural-voters/hastings