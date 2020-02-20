

Two new light installations will be installed in the Hastings CBD, the last ones of the season.

The Hybocozo installation will be installed at Civic Square.

The installation is designed by Yelena Filipchuk, from Russia, and Serge Beaulieu, from Canada, and brought to New Zealand by Ant Van Dorsten.

It is described as a "complex, geometric exploration of light, shadow and perception".

The second installation, Trilogy, will be installed at Albert Square.

The interactive Trilogy installation will be in place at Albert Square from February 26. Photo / Supplied

The interactive installation of three towering light pillars allows people to use their hands to draw light with the infrared touch technology.

Sound accompanies this exhibition as sound effects accompany the light patterns.

The piece was designed by Simon Holden, of South Island Light Orchestra, in collaboration with Angus Muir Design.

The new installations will arrive on February 26, the day after the current Trumpet Flowers installation is removed.

"These will be the final installations for the summer, and like the Shrooms, UV Spaghetti and Trumpet Flowers are sure to delight young and old, adding to the buzz and vibrancy of our city centre – do take the time to visit them your with friends and family," Hastings District Council city centre activations officer Andrea Taaffe said.

The installations will be in place until March 9.