

Dozens of people partnered up to learn the finest tango moves, with an Art Deco twist, at the Hawke's Bay Latin Dance Club on Thursday.

Club manager Joe Taylor said around 40 people were at the Art Deco-themed class.



"The classes went really well," he said. "There was a great crowd and we have more inspired to come to further classes too.

"I'd say 95 per cent of the people were not from the Bay and we were told how beautiful the city is, how friendly the people have been and how sunny the climate is."

Further classes are available at the Hawke's Bay Latin Dance Club on Marine Parade throughout the weekend.