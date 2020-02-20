A meeting on the future management of the Dannevirke Community Health Shuttle appeared to leave people with more questions than answers.

Tararua Health and Wellbeing Governance Group chairwoman Sharon Wards facilitated the meeting that was attended by St John Central Region community programmes manager Julie Taverner and community transport manager Leigh-Anne Herewini.

The meeting was to update shuttle volunteers on plans for the future management of the service which would see bookings entered into a centralised system, an 0800 phone number activated and the appointment of a paid administrator based in Palmerston North.

"We recognise the angst and concern that brought you to this meeting but we want to make sure that throughout this process we are all on the same page," Wards said.

Acknowledging that the health shuttle service was originally initiated by the Dannevirke community to meet a need, the service has grown to the point where St John recognised that with increased compliance and health and safety requirements, local communities required more support to provide a sustainable service into the future.

"There are 37 shuttle services around New Zealand, encompassing a range of rural and urban services with varying journeys and volumes. All are unique in their communities. In the last 12 months more than 84,000 clients have been transported by shuttle services. There are 800 volunteers across New Zealand who have put in 98,000 hours and have collectively travelled over 2,233,000 kilometres."

In 2008 the Dannevirke shuttle service transported 2500 clients, travelled 76,000km and volunteers clocked up 5900 hours.

Last year the service transported 3500 clients, travelled 112,000km and volunteers worked 6200 hours, Taverner said.

"Providing a service such as this comes with challenges and our director Sarah Manley has worked toward a strategy to make the service sustainable in the future.

"We are seeing a trend with social isolation growing as District Health Boards centralise services. A social impact report identified that community transport was vital and needed to be sustainable in the future."

She also noted that feedback from volunteers found that compliance and paperwork was taking a lot of time.

An online booking system, known as the Goodman system, was devised by a Feilding volunteer to streamline the system. At the time Gary Goodman was a member of the St John Palmerston North area committee.

His insights into the use of the system as a volunteer plus the knowledge of supporting processes across an area was extremely valuable, she said.

Taverner said the Dannevirke shuttle was the only one that had not yet become part of this booking system.

"The system allows volunteers to input the times they would be available months ahead, if that was their preference. What it means for volunteers is that it will help you to get out there and help the community."

Dannevirke resident Dick McAvinue outlined the history of the shuttle service which he and Don Stewart founded. Through Cancer Support they had identified that people were needing treatment in Palmerston North but had no way of getting there.

In the two months before the shuttle service started 111 people were transported to Palmerston North in private vehicles.

A number of local volunteers and members of the area committee expressed disappointment in the communication process to date.

Questions were taken from those at the meeting which reflected concerns about the flexibility in the booking system, especially for late appointments issued from Palmerston North hospital.

Herewini said bookings would still be taken by the Dannevirke Community Hospital.

"These will go into the booking system and will then be sent through to the local co-ordinator."

She said if late bookings were received these would go to the local co-ordinator who is yet to be appointed.

"There is an 0800 number in the wings that may help those who have difficulty paying for calls and this will be soft-launched alongside the hospital number.

"Your service is yours, it belongs here in Dannevirke. We are just putting in support."

Some comments were made regarding how the update to this service would recognise travelling times and unique circumstances of clients that only local knowledge could appreciate.

Taverner said it was important that they learn from volunteers.

"We need the local feedback and information sharing is important."

Herewini emphasised that there would be a transition period.

"We are not going to say 'this is happening from Monday'. There is no timeframe but we need to achieve what the rest of our services are achieving."

Another volunteer said it appeared St John was trying to fix something that wasn't broken.

Taverner responded that the decision to implement changes had been made by St John because it needed to move forward, for sustainability, to keep volunteers trained and keep volunteers and clients safe.

One volunteer indicated her concerns about use of the passenger information. She reported that passengers can receive letters from St John asking for donations and mistakenly believing these donations were going toward the shuttle service.

"I've had to explain to them that the donations are going to St John, not the shuttle."

Herewini said the letters would have been sent out because the client had accessed another St John service such as completing a first aid course or using an ambulance.

But she said the Goodman system was not part of the St John database for fundraising and must comply with the Privacy Act so there is no disclosure of client/passenger information.

Some expressed concern around the use of an 0800 number. It was felt to be confusing for elderly people who were faced with a list of options to choose from when they phoned, but Herewini said users in Dannevirke would only have two options to choose from.

Another volunteer raised the issue of clients being given envelopes to place their donations in and then these would be ticked off.

Herewini said the system would not be any different to what it is now and the system allowed for people who wanted to make a donation and receive a receipt to be provided with an annual receipt, should the donor want one for tax purposes.

Taverner said every service was different and if a volunteer didn't want to give out an envelope they didn't have to.

A number of volunteers were keen for further involvement and meetings with the St John representatives.

Herewini and Taverner committed to improved communication with the volunteers and a suggested process of consultation on the changes.

In concluding the meeting Wards said the shuttle service was an emotive issue because it affects everyone at some time.

"Some people came here for answers and it was an opportunity to hear from the team who are charged with making over-arching changes. This is a wider community issue and this meeting was a beginning step in trying to address the rumours and provide factual information during this transition time."

Concerns raised

St John Central Region community programmes manager Julie Taverner commented on a number of issues that have been raised within the community over changes to the Dannevirke community shuttle service.

She was asked whether long-time stalwarts of the service, Don and Kay Stewart, had been asked to step aside.

"Not at all. Don and Kay are so valued and such an integral part of the service so we are working with them."

However, she said changes in technology had been challenging for some. She said the strategy to change the way bookings are handled was outlined at a forum in 2016 that Don Stewart attended.

"There has been ongoing communication with the area committee that runs the shuttle.

"We have sent out newsletters to volunteers and committee members. Whether these have been read we don't know, but it appears the message has not really been received."

Taverner said volunteers spent too much time on paperwork and this was affecting the service to clients.

By employing a paid administrator this would free up volunteers to provide that service.

"There will still be a local team leader who will need to have a couple of other people to help out."

One of the big concerns raised was whether the system that currently operates will be as flexible under the changes.

"In terms of the day-to-day the service will remain door-to-door. It will be no different to how it is now. If a late booking comes in it will be up to the tram leader to fit the client in to the schedule."

A major bone of contention with the local community is ownership of the shuttle vehicles which they say were all paid for through local donations.

"St John owns the vehicles. The shuttle service is part of St John. Donations come for the shuttle. These go to St John which buys the vehicles. If a vehicle comes to the end of its life it is offered to another service which will then pay St John and it will go into the resources of the original user. But St John is the legal owner of the vehicles and we need to reinforce that."

Taverner says the Dannevirke Community Hospital supports using the online booking system.