Police have seized a firearm and a quantity of methamphetamine in Wairoa.

At about 11.30pm on Tuesday a vehicle of interest was located at the intersection of Paul St and Lucknow St.

Police stopped the vehicle and the driver was found to be in possession of a loaded .22 pistol and methamphetamine.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and possession of methamphetamine, and was due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Wednesday.

Police are also appealing for information about separate incidents in Wairoa yesterday.

Earlier in the evening Police received a report of a firearm being presented at a residential property on Black St, followed by reports a short time later of a firearm being pointed at a vehicle.

Police are also making inquiries into reports of a fight on Brian Ave, where a vehicle is alleged to have been used in an attempt to run those involved over.

Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths said Police are committed to removing illegal firearms off the streets, and holding those in possession accountable.

"I actively encourage the public to contact Police if they have information on offenders who are illegally in possession of firearms, or involved in the sale and supply of drugs," he said.

"I would like to reassure members of the public that these are believed to be isolated incidents involving people known to each other."