Two people appeared in Dannevirke District Court on Monday facing charges over attempted strangulation.

Jason Wayne Tehau, 36, faced charges of assault with intent to injure, threatening to kill, impeding breathing, wilful damage and damaging a police vehicle.

He admitted the damage charges but has not yet entered a plea on the other charges.

Judge David Smith said he was concerned, given the seriousness of the charges, that there was an obsession of some type.

The court was told that Tehau had committed new offences while on bail.

Counsel Nicola Graham said that was a hurdle Tehau had to deal with.

Judge Smith said he accepted that Tehau had not breached bail conditions in the past but he said the stakes were higher now.

Tehau was remanded in custody but given leave to apply for electronic bail.

He is to reappear in court again on April 7.

Facing charges of assaulting a person in a family relationship, assault with intent to injure and two charges of impeding breathing was Shaun Michael Wright, 26, of Waipukurau.

The charges related to an incident on September 16, but Judge Smith said he believed Wright was facing new charges of a similar nature.

He said the end sentence Wright faced was very close to two years' jail.

"There is nothing here to indicate a sentence of home detention. However, I am not dealing with this today because there is another matter of strangulation.

"Whilst I accept that has not been proven I am seriously concerned that you have committed the same type of offence. The risks are simply too high to consider a bail application that would allow you to go back into the community."

Wright is to reappear in court on April 7.

At an earlier court hearing Benjamin Owen Phillipson, 29, was sentenced on two charges of assaulting a family member, threatening behaviour and wilful trespass.

The charges arose from an incident on September 11.

Judge Smith said Phillipson had been in a relationship with one of the victims but they had broken up.

"You turned up uninvited at her home and pushed her. You said she owned you money and you waved a knife at her. She asked you to leave multiple times but you then kicked her hip and continued to yell at her. She told you she had a protection order."

The court was told Phillipson had been offered sanctuary to enable him to keep away from temptation on a long-term basis.

"You have made progress and have been dealing with substance abuse issues and you have shown genuine remorse and regret about the offending."

Judge Smith said the victim suffered minor injuries.

"You appear as a person who has difficulties with alcohol."

He sentenced Phillipson to nine months supervision and ordered him to undergo family violence and addiction recovery programmes, including residential rehabilitation if necessary and undertake any course as required by the Probation Service.

"This is an opportunity for you to turn your life around. If you appear in court again you will almost certainly go to jail."