Police are speaking to a man who is alleged to have helped himself to part of the renowned plant collection at Cornwall Park's hot house.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene about 12.30pm.

Hastings District Council had been notified, the spokeswoman said.

It was not clear how many plants had been taken, or which varieties, but police at the scene could be seen carrying one small plant back to the hot house.

Advertisement

Cornwall_Park_Plant.JPG A dog walker in the park said he saw a man leave the hot house with a plant pot. Photo / Christian Fuller

A dog walker in the park told Hawke's Bay Today he saw a man come out of the building with a plant pot and put it in his car.

"I didn't want to confront him about it because you never know what people will do these days.

"I guess someone else must have spoken to the police about it though."