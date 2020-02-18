Norsewood's Matthews Park is about to be transformed in to a Viking village for the first Viking Festival at the end of the month.

The festival is being organised by Debbie van Asch and Eva Renbjor as a fundraiser for the development of the park and is an event that is generating huge interest, locally, nationally and internationally.

"A lot of people are coming out from Norway specifically for the festival and some of those people work in traditional Viking villages," van Asch said.

"This is a really good fundraiser for the park which is a fantastic area and we hope it will become an annual event."

Norwegian visitor and seamstress Mona Utheim demonstrates traditional handweaving.

Mona Utheim is a Viking seamstress and she will be selling handmade Viking dresses at the festival.

She has travelled to Norsewood from Norway to help prepare the replica village that will be erected in Matthews Park.

Utheim works in Njardaheimr an authentic Viking village in Gudvangen Town in Norway.

Norwegian fjord horses owned by Gabrielle Mathiesen will be a feature of the Viking Festival.

A feature of the festival will be the presence of Norwegian fjord horses owned by Gabrielle Mathiesen. She is bringing her horses up from the South Island.

One of the horses is one of the first fjord horses imported into New Zealand 25 years ago. This mare is now 29 years old and has had seven foals. She is still ridden most days.

Another mare imported at the same time is now 39 years old and retired from Riding with the Disabled a couple of years ago.

There will also be a horse that was one of the founding stock of Fjord Horse New Zealand.

Mathiesen says both the mares are an amazing example of the traditional Viking horse for their stamina and incredibly gentle nature.

"The fjord horse was fundamental in traditional Viking life and they were treasured and treated well as they were so vital for survival."

People are welcome to ask Mathiesen all about her magnificent horses and there will be plenty of opportunities for photographs with them.

Van Asch has been amazed at the level of interest in the festival.

"The response has been really good and we now have about 32 stallholders. Over half of the stalls will be selling Viking related good and the other half will be selling food."

Among the food offered will be traditional breads and pancakes and Danish waffles.

Around 100 people will be staying in the Viking village where they will gain an insight into how the Vikings lived.

During the day there will be Viking-inspired activities such as archery and axe-throwing which were vital skills for Vikings demonstrations of men's and women's combat skills.

There will also be Norwegian storytelling and traditional maypole dancing as well as a guided tour around Norsewood.

Parking will be provided in the paddocks directly opposite Matthews Park, on Ngamoko Rd.

Van Asch says it's important for visitors to take cash with them on the day as there will be no eftpos.

The festival will be held on Satuday February 29 and Sunday March 1.

The programme for both days is:

10am parade from Matthews Park into Norsewood and back.

11am Norwegian Storytelling about the Vikings.

12pm Traditional maypole dancing to celebrating summer's arrival.

1pm Film shown about the history of Norsewood from early days till now.

2pm Guided tour around Norsewood and the cemetery.

3pm Viking warrior women showing archery and combat skills.

4pm Norsemen showing traditional combat skills and techniques.

5pm Live concert with Coel Manawatū playing traditional songs.

7pm Festival closed for public access.

Sunday's events will conclude at 5pm when the festival will close.