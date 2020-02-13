The MCL Construction Triple Peaks event held in three weeks' time is seeking more volunteers for marshalling.

The event is looking for 15-20 extra volunteers who will receive a goodie bag and be invited to a thank-you function at the Loading Ramp event.

The event on Saturday, March 7 consists of a 55km course across Mt Erin, Mt Kahuranaki and Te Mata Peak.

Participants can walk, run or mountain bike along the track solo or in a team of three.

This year there is also the option of the 18km one-peak explorer track and a two-peak track.

The event is a fundraiser for Te Mata Park and organisers Richard Mills and Emma Buttle hope to raise enough money to buy 1000 native trees for the park.

Organisers ask those interested in volunteering to email triplepeakshb@gmail.com