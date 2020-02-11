

Last Saturday was a fine day for a fine ride and the 90 riders who registered for the fundraising Paws for a Cause run raised a fine $2332.60 for the Napier SPCA.

It was the fourth year the run had been put together by Jason Wawatai and the Dogs on Bikes NZ Club crew and every year the number of riders has grown, along with the cash raised.

Wawatai said the decision to open the run up to all motorcyclists who wanted to do their bit for the SPCA, rather than just the Dogs on Bikes members, had hit the mark big time.

"So many people said they wanted to support the SPCA and called me to ask if they could head along — so we opened it up."

The result was "astounding" he said as the riders began turning up, on everything from 250 sports bikes to a mighty V8 trike.

"I would have been rapt to have got 50 along but we got 90."

He said the annual ride would now become open to all riders and he was sure it could only grow.

The riders enjoyed a 100km ride over about an hour and 20 minutes which took them through Bay View, Puketapu, Links Rd and Farndon Rd, to Marine Parade and around the Napier waterfront back to the SPCA starting point in Mersey St where a barbecue, prepared by SPCA staff and volunteers, was waiting.

Napier and Districts SPCA manager Bruce Wills said local fundraising efforts like Paws for a Cause were "crucial" in terms of raising funds for the caring, catering and protection of animals.

"Seeing the effort Jason went to was overwhelming, and we were blown away by the turn-out," Wills said, adding with a laugh that it created some mild panic.

The SPCA team putting the barbecue together were figuring on around 50 to 60 riders turning up, so when 90 arrived for the ride it meant another trip was on the cards.

"A quick trip to the supermarket for more barbecue goodies," Wills said.