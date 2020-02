Police have released the name of the man who died as a result of a workplace incident last Wednesday in Wairoa.

He was 61-year-old Alfred William Edwards of Wairoa.

Police were alerted to the sudden death on Hunter-Brown St in Wairoa just before 6pm, a spokesperson said.

"Our sympathies are with his whanau at this time."

Edward's death has been referred to the Coroner and is also subject to a WorkSafe NZ investigation.