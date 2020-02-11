Fundraising to build new premises for Dannevirke's Fantasy Cave is well under way.

The cave is to go into recess at the end of March while the new premises are built. It is hoped it will reopen within 18 months to two years.

The Fantasy Cave Board made the decision to seek its own premises after discovering that meeting fire safety and health and safety regulations for a Building Warrant of Fitness would cost between $80,000 and $100,000.

Board secretary Liz Edwards said a number of people had approached her and board chairman Grant Hurrell asking how they could help and to make a donation.

"The community is starting to be very generous and making donations both large and small. Any help is greatly appreciated," Edwards said.

Plans for the new building were being drawn up and the board hoped to keep the project as local as possible.

She said people can go to the cave's Facebook page for progress updates.

"We are in the process of starting to pack up the cave contents. We have packed the Christmas displays away."

She said board members, Cave Dwellers committee members and volunteers will spend one or two days a week packing up the cave once it closes and anyone wanting to help would be welcome.

The board was working hard to keep the vibe of the cave going.

"We are stressing that the cave is going into recess, not closing down."

Edwards said the board intends to have a float in this year's Christmas parade and to set up a Santa's grotto.

"We are hoping to find a central location on High St for this as we want to maintain our presence. It's important for us to remain in the public eye."

While final numbers visiting the cave over the holiday period were not yet available, Edwards said they were on a par with last year.

"We had a great help from our volunteers over the holiday period when we were open every day and we had very good numbers through the cave. I think a lot of people realised it wouldn't be open next Christmas."

Edwards said there had been a lot of comment in the community about the cave having to make changes.

"It's very easy for people to say it's Health and Safety gone mad, but it's very easy for things to come unstuck."

In the meantime it will remain open every Saturday from 10am to 12.30pm until March 28.

"We want to make the last day something special so we are busy making plans.

*People wishing to make donations to the Fantasy Cave building fund can do so through the Dannevirke Cave Dwellers Inc Building Account 01-0611-0086165-01.