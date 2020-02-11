Christmas day didn't have a happy ending for a young Weber man when he was caught drink driving.

Matthew Neihana Pakau, 21, appeared in Dannevirke District Court on Friday for sentencing on a charge of driving with a breath-alcohol level of 900mcg.

Judge David Smith told Pakau being caught drink-driving was not a good way to blot his copy book.

"Once you are over 800 you get into Interlock territory. You will lose your licence for 28 days then you need to get an Interlock device fitted to your car. For the next three years you will not be allowed to drive with any alcohol in your system."

Judge Smith told Pakau the consequences of not complying were dire.

In taking into account this was Pakau's first offence Judge Smith fined him $700 and $130 costs.

A Dannevirke man whose breath-alcohol level was nearly double the limit also appeared for sentence.

Romeo Kingi Wakefield, 25, was caught driving with a breath-alcohol level of 707mcg in Dannevirke at 11pm on December 31.

Judge Smith said Wakefield had no previous drink-driving matters. He fined him $700 and $130 costs and disqualified Wakefield from driving for six months.

However, it was then discovered that Wakefield had outstanding fines totalling $2528 and owed $6200 in reparation.

Counsel Nicola Graham told the court Wakefield was paying his fines and reparation off at $100 a week and could undertake community work at weekends.

Judge Smith said he would sentence Wakefield to 40 hours community work and that he would remit his outstanding fines. He imposed a further 40 hours community work on the drink-driving charge rather than imposing a further fine.

The $130 in court costs remained.

Judge Smith told Wakefield that left him with $6200 in reparation to pay.

Anthony Craig Tipene, 44, was told by Judge Smith it was a shame he had to appear in court for drink driving because he had now lost his licence for six months.

Tipene was caught driving with a breath-alcohol level of 600 at Dannevirke on January 2.

Judge Smith fined Tipene $600 and $130 costs.

A Palmerston North woman who didn't realise she was over the limit recorded a breath-alcohol level of 519 while driving in Dannevirke on December 21.

Graham said mother of three Azariah Danielle Lilo, 29, understood she should not have been driving.

The court was told she had no previous convictions for drink driving. Judge Smith noted that Lilo was stopped in the early hours of the morning.

"You were well over the limit," he told Lilo in fining her $500, $130 court costs and disqualifying her from driving for six months.

Waka Waipara Waitai Petera, 22, faced a charge of drink-driving for a third or subsequent time.

The latest charge dated back to October 27 when Petera was caught driving with a breath-alcohol level of 789mcg.

He appeared in court on December 6 and was remanded to last Friday. Graham appeared for Petera.

"Something is going on with Mr Petera and it needs to change to stop seeing someone of his age constantly appearing in court," Graham said.

As Petera was more proficient in te Reo than English Graham suggested it may be a problem in the way he interpreted and understood instructions.

"This could be the reason why the system is not working for him."

Petera was further remanded to March 16.