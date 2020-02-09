

A 4-year-old boy who was seriously injured following a family harm incident in Flaxmere is in a stable condition.

The child was found by police at an address on Ramsey Pl at about 10pm on Wednesday January 29.

Police said they were called to a family harm incident at the address and confirmed the child was a 4-year-old boy.

The child was found inside the property in a critical condition and a scene guard was in place at the address.

A spokeswoman from the Auckland District Health Board said the child is now in a stable condition at the Starship children's hospital in Auckland.

A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesman also confirmed the child had been transported to Auckland after time spent in ICU in Wellington.

Police inquiries into how he came to be injured are continuing.