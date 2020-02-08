

Three people have been arrested after a vehicle collided with a police car during a pursuit through Hastings.

Police said the pursuit was initiated when a vehicle left a property in Mahora at about 10.40am on Sunday and failed to stop for police.

A pursuit was initiated and road spikes were deployed, according to a police spokeswoman.

During the course of the incident, the vehicle collided with a patrol car, causing minor damage to the vehicle.

Advertisement

Police confirmed there were no reported injuries.

When the vehicle came to a stop, three people were arrested.

All three are due to appear in court on Friday February 14 with charges including reckless driving and failing to stop.