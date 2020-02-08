

All of New Zealand's emergency services were on show at the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Service open day.

With an estimated 1500 people in attendance, the open day on Sunday offered the Hawke's Bay public an insight into how the famous chopper runs.

Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Ian Wilmot said representatives from all of the emergency services were present.

Photo / Ian Cooper

"The public got to explore the helicopter and meet the crew," he said. "And, the other services were there too.

"We had firefighters simulating how they conduct a rescue with the Jaws of Life and the police dog squad in attendance along with four dogs.

"The St Johns Ambulance crew were here with their patient transfer vehicle, showing everyone how that works; with the land rescue team and the District Health Board flight team present too.

"It's a great opportunity for the other services to demonstrate exactly what they do."

The open day included activities for children like face painting, a bouncy castle, sausage sizzle, icecreams and more. Photo / Ian Cooper

The open day, which happens every other year on Orchard Rd in Hastings, also provides activities for children, including face painting, a bouncy castle, sausage sizzle, icecreams and more.

"It is a brilliant day for everyone," Wilmot said. "It has been going for many, many years now.

"It is all about showing the people of Hawke's Bay what we do with a close look at the helicopter and how it works."