The sole occupant of a car that crashed on Kirkwood Rd, Flaxmere, sustained serious injuries on Saturday evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at the junction of Kirkwood Rd and Northlee Pl at about 6.31pm.
Police said nobody was trapped in the vehicle, but one person was injured.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
"We treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital," she said.
Kirkwood Rd was closed with diversions in place, but has since reopened.