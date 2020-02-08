

The sole occupant of a car that crashed on Kirkwood Rd, Flaxmere, sustained serious injuries on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at the junction of Kirkwood Rd and Northlee Pl at about 6.31pm.

Police said nobody was trapped in the vehicle, but one person was injured.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

"We treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital," she said.

Kirkwood Rd was closed with diversions in place, but has since reopened.