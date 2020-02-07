

A 15-year-old female has been arrested over an alleged assault at Napier's West Quay.

Police said they responded to a large group of youth acting in a disorderly manner at West Quay in Napier at about 4.40pm on Thursday.

A 15-year-old female was arrested a short time later for assault and was due to appear in the Napier Youth Court on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said they would like to thank the public for quickly alerting us to this incident and being vigilant in their observations.