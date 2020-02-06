Construction of the new 350-metre-long 6 Wharf at Napier Port has begun.

A karakia was performed on Wednesday at the construction site for the hundreds of people who will be working on the wharf for the next three years.

Port workers, HEB Construction staff and others associated with the project gathered for the ceremony.

Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson officially broke the ground at the western end of the wharf, where the first of 400 support piles will be installed.

Dawson said the wharf will be a crucial piece of infrastructure for Hawke's Bay.

"Over the past 10 years we have seen a 50 per cent increase in containers and a 64 per cent increase in bulk cargo from our region's exporters and importers.

"We are also seeing more tourists visit, and last year we welcomed 94 per cent more cruise ships than we did in 2010.

"We need 6 Wharf by the end of 2022 so we can welcome more vessels, continue improving operational performance and keep connecting our region to the world," Dawson said.

The wharf is expected to receive its first ship at the end of 2022.

The wharf is estimated to cost between $173 million and $190m.

Alongside key stakeholders - mana whenua, the fishing community, the Department of Conservation and Hawke's Bay Regional Council – best practice management plans to protect environmental and cultural values during the project have been established.

Pania Reef, fisheries, water quality, marine mammals, land based and underwater wharf construction noise, traffic and birds, specifically the kororā or little blue penguin that nest on-port, will be protected through the best practice management.