There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Mohaka River Farm Open Days

Halfway between Napier and Taupō is Mohaka River Farm, previously known as Mountain Valley. This riverside getaway (and working farm) has had a makeover under new ownership, and they are inviting the public to their free open days.

Mohaka River Farm, 408 McVicar Rd, Te Haroto, Napier: Today & Tomorrow, 10am-4pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/mohaka-river-farm-open-days/napier

2 Cable & Boat Wakeboard Event

Competitors wakeboard behind the most epic boat and on our purpose-built Cable Park over two days. This year the event will allow riders to compete in cable, boat or both disciplines.

Backpaddock Lakes, 314 Speedy Rd, RD3, Takapau, Waipukurau: Today & Tomorrow, 9am-4pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/cable-boat-wakeboard-event/waipukurau

3 Messy Church

Join us for crafts, games, play area and Bible stories. Then a celebration time on the theme for the day, finishing with a song. Then share a meal with us.

St Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King St South, Hastings: Today, 4pm-6pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/messy-church/hastings

4 Drum with Manawataki

Are you ready to rock out, be inspired, learn, laugh and be totally uplifted? Come and share an afternoon of African-inspired drumming.

Napier Baptist Church, 36 Riverbend Rd, Napier: Today, 1pm -4pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/drum-with-manawataki/napier

5 Flaxmere parkrun

Fun, free, forever, 5km timed run/walks around the beautiful Flaxmere Park.

Flaxmere Park, Henderson Rd, Flaxmere, Hastings: Today, 7.45am–9am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/flaxmere-parkrun/hastings

6 Summer in the Park – Borderline

Borderline are passionate about modern country music, covering songs by John Prine, Hank Williams, Ricky Skaggs, Linda Ronstat, Emmy Lou Harris, Little Feat, Albert Lee and many more.

Cornwall Park, Tomoana Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 3pm-5pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/summer-in-the-park-borderline/hastings

7 Preschool Storytime

Fun stories, songs, activities and crafts for pre-schoolers and their caregivers. Foster a love of reading in your little one. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Hastings War Memorial Library, Civic Square, Warren St, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2pm-2.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/preschool-storytime2/hastings

8 Rescue Helicopter Open Day

Face painting, bouncy castle, sausage sizzle, ice creams, emergency services and more. For a gold coin donation, you can come and explore our yellow helicopter, meet the pilots, and have a family friendly day out.

Graham Lowe Rescue Helicopter, Orchard Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 10am-1pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/rescue-helicopter-open-day/hastings