It was the catch that mattered, not the prize, for Napier angler Doug Cushing, after seeing the Your Solutions Megafish tournament's first marlin fall short of the mark on the second day of the annual four-day tournament today.

Boated soon after midday after a short fight about 20km off Cape Kidnappers, there was some air of expectation as boat Oversear Charters and four crew returned to weigh at competition headquarters the Hawke's Bay Sports Fishing Club about 4pm.

With about 50 people looking-on in the hot afternoon sun, the scale digits ticked-over only to 79.6kg, well short of the 90kg minimum tournament requirement for the species.

It was also well short of the tournament leader, fisherman Justin Ryder's 15.96kg albacore, landed aboard boat Barely Legal late on the opening day and worth over 90pts on the tournament's points-to-species weight basis used to decide the winner of the major prize of $10,000.

Cushing, who used a 37kg tackle to land the striped marlin and who has caught two marlin previously, showed no sign of disappointment, and said it wasn't about the prize.

A 111.1kg weighed by a young angler last month was the first for the area this summer, and Cushing said: "This is my first one for the season. We don't get a lot of marlin in Hawke Bay, so it's pretty cool when you do get one."

Albacore was the predominant species being weighed in the competition, with 49 recorded by the first day weigh-in deadline of 6pm Wednesday and similar numbers today, but only minimal numbers of other species.

It was a special Waitangi Day for Napier angler Colin O'Brien, with the weighing of the tournament's biggest kingfish to late-afternoon Thursday.

The 17.695kg specimen, almost 5kg bigger than the first-day best for the species, was boated barely a few hundred metres from the inner harbour entrance as he and Kaos crewmate John Andrews headed for shore on Thursday morning after a night at sea.

The biggest snapper, at 8.39kg, had been caught by Zeke Nunez, fishing from Dream and holding-off Napier fisherman Russell Chapman's late-afternoon weigh of a 7.535kg fish hooked from the boat Hustler.

No yellowfin nor skipjack had been registered by 4pm.

The tournament ends on Saturday afternoon evening with a prizegiving ceremony that will include an entrants prize draw with a $45,000 boat at stake.

The Your Solutions tournament is in its fourth year and succeeds the long-running Coruba tournament which ran annually for more than 35 years, being last held in 2013.