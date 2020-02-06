

Despite some cloudy spells as we approach the weekend, temperatures are set to remain high before a significant drop on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said the coming days are looking "not too bad", with an assortment of weather in store across the region.

"Thursday it is mainly fine, until the afternoon where there will be some isolated showers developing," she said.

"But going towards the weekend, we've got some cloudy periods and some isolated showers expected on Friday during the morning."

Temperatures will remain mild on Friday, with highs in the mid-20s, according to Crabtree, with a southerly change expected throughout the night.

Temperatures will hit 31C in Napier on Saturday, with expected highs of 30C in Hastings the same day.

"We've got some warm temperatures coming," Crabtree said.

"The weekend is looking fine with some northwesterly winds. It'll be warmer on Saturday with a front that is approaching.

"The highs for Sunday however are expected to be only 21 degrees for Napier and 20 degrees for Hastings."

Crabtree added: "There will be a little bit of morning rain on Sunday, which will clear throughout the day."