Showing events on Sunday concluded three days of equestrian events at the Dannevirke and Districts A&P Show.

Highlight of the day was the champion of champions event, which saw all the eight class winners competing against each other.

Hastings rider Sue Reynolds on Seattle took out the honours.

The event was sponsored by Dannevirke Carriers and Carlton Lodge. Showing is judged on style under the categories of paced (evenness of step), manners (behaviour of horse and rider) and confirmation (the shape of the horse and riding ability).

Dannevirke rider Rebecca Aplin takes part in the champion of champions event.

There are many categories, starting with the youngsters generally being led by a parent around a ring decorated with flowers. This introduces young ones to show etiquette.

Steward Wendy Collin said strong winds on the day affected some of the younger riders.

"It did make it difficult for the little guys. The wind affects their balance and it does make everyone tired and cranky."

Ella Rankin of Pahiatua on Mister Postman is judged by Leanne Cooke from Northland.

In previous years showing events were held on the same day as showjumping and it meant there was only a small area allocated to the riders.

Collin said that several years ago showing events moved to the Sunday and this had proved to be successful.

"I saw the need to have a separate day of competition as entry numbers were dropping. I could see the competition wouldn't continue if things didn't change. Since then we have seen a big increase in entries."