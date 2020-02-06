A lucky Lotto player in Hawke's Bay has won $500,000 in Wednesday's First Division draw.

The winning ticket was bought from Paper Plus on Heretaunga St West in Hastings.

One other lucky winner, who purchased their ticket at Albert Town Four Square in Wanaka, also walked away with the same prize fund.

The Powerball was not struck however, meaning it will roll over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $22 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can also phone Lotto on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.