A second charge of "sustained loss of traction" resulted in permanent loss of a vehicle, when 19-year-old motorcycle mechanic Ethan Freeman appeared in the Waipukurau District Court on January 17.

Freeman pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting Judge Tony Couch to ask "Why do you do this Mr Freeman?"

Getting a reply of "for fun I suppose," Judge Couch said "Well you really dropped yourself in it".

"These laws were passed because the public got sick and tired of people racing, wheelspinning and being a nuisance on the road. That's why they are pretty stiff laws.

"Because this is your second offence within four years I have to order the confiscation of the vehicle."

Freeman was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months. Judge Crouch ordered confiscation of a Ford car saying "the car gets sold and the money is used to pay the costs of the sale and your fines and anything left over comes back to you".

John Walter Murdoch, 36, butcher, of Waipukurau pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of cannabis and one charge of possession of methamphetamine when he appeared in the Waipukurau District Court on January 17.

Murdoch admitted the cannabis was his but said he had found the small amount of methamphetamine. He was convicted and fined $200 for possession of methamphetamine and $100 for possession of cannabis.

Hemi Rapata Meihana Cahill, 28, shearer, of Waipukurau appeared and pleaded guilty to two charges of theft. Judge Couch noted that Cahill was on community detention when he amassed the charges and convicted him and sentenced him to 40 hours community work and payment of reparation.

Zayde William Pentecost, 18, mechanic, of Ashurst pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified when he appeared on January 17. Judge Couch read from the statement of facts that Pentecost had been in an argument with his girlfriend and chosen to remove himself from the situation.

The judge said while it was commendable that he removed himself "it was unfortunate you removed yourself on wheels rather than on foot", and he convicted Pentecost and sentenced him to 50 hours community work.

Jamie Peter Nicholas, 44, fencer of Ormondville pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving when he appeared in the Waipukurau District Court on January 17.

Nicholas was said to have fallen asleep while driving on Ngahape Rd, rolling his vehicle. Judge Couch told him he could have been seriously injured. Nicholas had fixed the fences that were broken in the crash. He was convicted and fined $400.