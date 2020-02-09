

Sport.

There's a lot of it about.

And as has often been said, for a small land like New Zealand we can very certainly hold our own against the sporting powers of very much larger and very much more populated lands around the globe.

Although lately it has kind have been a case of the highs and the lows.

A game of two halves.

Win some, lose some ... but that's what sports are all about I guess.

We rise to great heights in world cricket, going so wonderfully close to taking a global title, then go on to eventually get steamrolled off the pitch by the Aussies and the Indians.

And the All Blacks huh?

It was going splendidly over there in the land of the rising scoreline for the ABs back in spring but then the English lads pulled up in the bus ... with an Aussie coach accompanying them.

Oh well, you can't win 'em all.

So the summer arrived so did the sevens, along with pretty well every other traditionally winter on field pastime for that matter.

It seems ground staff have a wicket to drop in one week then head out to paint the 22m and halfway lines the next week.

Yes, the sevens came here in summer, and a week after lifting the cup at the Hamilton tournament the Kiwi men's side had to settle for fifth at the Sydney event, and along the way to that spot were dealt to by Fiji 26-5.

Game of two halves indeed.

But hey, the women's side continued their great run and took yet another title...and maybe on Thursday night they could lift another trophy?

Or maybe the equally fine-performing Silver Ferns could take another title, because they have made the world stage their place through recent times.

Yep, small land, but huge in both the sporting ability of its occupants and the desire and determination to make a mark.

And those deemed to be at the peak of their competitive and world worthy powers are considered and accordingly selected for another team.

A team of teams and individuals who would all like to see their names engraved on more silverware, and noted in the sporting history books and journals too of course.

On Thursday night the 57th Halberg Awards are being staged and the event, all three hours of it, is to be screened live on Prime.

There will be seven winners and all seven victors will have most certainly earned their stripes, for the competition within each of the seven categories is very, very healthy.

And, it has to be said, very, very diverse.

Which is how it should be, and in terms of the participants it is rather rare to sift through the list of those in the running and not come across anyone with "All Black" attached to their name.

On the diversity front, great to see world champion motocrosser Courtney Duncan make the four finalists for the Sportswoman of the Year title, and Scott McLaughlin in the top sportsman file.

We have always been rather good on the motorsport tracks and trails.

As well as athletic trails, the watery canoeing and rowing trails and any grass or artificial surface I guess.

Not bad for a little slab of land down near the basement of the South Pacific.

Halberg Awards, Prime at 8.30pm Thursday: And the categories are ... Sportswoman of the Year, Sportsman of the Year, Athlete/Team of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Emerging Talent Award and New Zealand's Favourite Sports Moment.

And the winners are ...

ON THE BOX

Aussie Pickers, Prime at 7.30 tonight: No, the more familiar American Pickers crew have not jumped on a plane and shot Down Under in search of distant treasures.

This is the offshoot variety — a couple of Aussie chaps who wander across their vast landscape in search of hidden treasures ... or anything they figure could be worth a few bob.

In this outing they take a riverboat and head far away up the Murray River in Victoria to catch up with a colourful chap who collects old motorcycles and ... FJ Holdens.

Had to be.

Where the Wild Men Are, Choice at 7.30pm Wednesday: It is the wild times for the channel of Choice.

For after this outing, where Ben Fogle goes seeking those who escape to distant parts away from the mainstream of regular life, is Running Wild with Bear Grylls, and he runs wild off to the mountainous climes of the Isle of Skye out there off the northern coast of Scotland.

And who does he come across for a spot of mountaineering?

Actor Ben Stiller who decided to leave the warmth and comfort of California for a rugged wander across rugged lands.