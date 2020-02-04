

A Hawke's Bay's heatwave means rural residents are facing water take bans on many rivers and streams, while urban residents face restrictions across much of the region.

A water take ban means consent holders are prohibited from taking water from the rivers or streams affected.

People with resource consents to take water receive an email or text from the Hawke's Bay Regional Council informing them of any restrictions or bans.

There are currently restrictions and bans on taking water on 16 sites across Hawke's Bay, further restrictions are likely.

Advertisement

The Tukituki and Waipawa Rivers are on full ban, while a ban is imminent on the Ngaruroro River at Fernhill.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council environmental compliance officer, Rob Hogan said the compliance team was monitoring any exceedances and following up with any consent holders not complying with their resource consent conditions.

He said it was important consent holders kept their contact details up to date with the regional council so they could be informed of any restrictions or bans.

For urban residents, both Hastings District and Central Hawke's Bay are on level three water restrictions which means sprinkler use is prohibited, however, hand held hoses can be used on alternate days only, at limited times.

Napier City is on level two restrictions which means using sprinklers on alternate days, at limited times.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council's Central Hawke's Bay Councillor Will Foley said it was a difficult time for those affected by the water take bans, but managing the region's water resource was a balancing act for the environment and the economy.

"As a regional council we feel for those on water bans and also those where their own water supply, whether it be wells, creeks or springs, has run dry," Foley said.

"This current dry spell highlights the importance of our regional water security Programme, which aims to make our region more resilient in these dry periods."