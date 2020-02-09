

When the Returned Services Associations in Hastings, Napier and Taradale launched a campaign a month ago to raise funds to give some of the exhausted firefighting crews in Australia a getaway break to the Bay they were hoping to see it hit the $10,000 mark.

Such an amount, when added to the $10,000 the association would pledge, meant a healthy $20,000 or so.

But the response has erased that figure, to the delight of Clubs Hastings CEO Jackie Wells, who described the response from the public and businesses as "an amazing team effort".

The money raised has hit the $30,000 mark.

This big response caught the management crews at the RSAs out a bit, but in a great way, as they had barometers set up showing how much was accumulating during the month-long campaign.

But the barometers' measure only went up to $15,000, which led Napier RSA CEO Dorothy Paki to say, with clear delight, they needed stickers that went double that.

"A massive team effort," she added.

"The three clubs are all buzzing."

She said as well as club members, visitors to the three associations and a string of businesses had embraced the appeal.

Also contributing were the local BNZ branches, where staff put out donation boxes for the fundraising campaign.

Several businesses put up raffle and prize awards for the association to use for the fundraising, and a special appeal night gathering on January 23 was "just simply amazing", Wells said.

Paki said the RSA was now in contact with a Hawke's Bay firefighters representative who would be working with them to choose the recipients of the appeal.

Three Australian firefighters and their families would be brought to the Bay for a holiday break, and acknowledgment of what they had been through, although no time had yet been set for their visit.

"It has been an absolute privilege for us to be part of this," Wells said on behalf of the three RSAs.

"And a big thanks to all who came aboard — it's just been amazing."