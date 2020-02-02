As it was at the time of the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake, the navy has been in town.

Back then it was the HMS Veronica — over the past few days it has been a French visitor, the FNS D' Entrecasteaux, which has been tied up at Napier Port.

For the Royal New Zealand Navy's regional naval officer in Napier, Wayne Jack, it has been a time of "bonjour" and "enjoy the sights" for the 23-strong crew aboard the oceanic patrol ship.

FNS D'Entrecasteaux is based out of Noumea in New Caledonia and is carrying out a series of goodwill visits between its patrolling work.

Advertisement

It arrived on Friday and is scheduled to return to sea on Wednesday.

While French naval ships had visited the Bay before this is the maiden visit for FNS D'Entrecasteaux, which at just five years old is a relative newcomer to the French fleet.

Jack said the crew were happily enjoying the sights and visiting spots of their temporary Hawke's Bay home, although regular service and maintenance tasks still had to be carried out.

The ship's officers hosted an official function for invited guests on the weekend as well as a group from the local French Society.

"Nice to have them visit," Jack said, adding they had been enjoying the fine weather Napier had turned on.

The previous visit to Napier by the French navy was during the 2013 Art Deco Festival when the patrol ship FN La Moqueuse called in, with its crew taking part in the big street parade.