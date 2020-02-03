Home industry skills are flourishing if the Dannevirke A&P Association's show is anything to go by.

Association vice-president and home industries president Pam Henricksen said entries were up across the board and many were from people who had not entered before.

"There were a lot of new entries and a lot from young ones, which looks good for the future."

She said the work entered was outstanding. She thanked all her helpers for their hard work.

"They just turn up and do what they have to do. The heat in the hall does make it quite trying though."

The Dutch-themed decorated court created by Horoeka/TiTree Point WI was placed second. The clothing made for the Dutch doll was first equal for most points for handcraft.

Henricksen said there were only two entries in the show court competition but this was the usual number.

"People don't seem to realise this open to everybody. Any groups or individuals can enter."

Rua Roa Women's Institute won the show court competition with its entry entitled Norway and Horoeka/TiTree Point Women's Institute was second with its court entitled Holland.

Rua Roa also won the MacGibbon Cup the most points in handcraft, knitting and sewing.

Francis Burton won the Quigley Cup for the most points overall and the Lambert Cup for the most points in handcraft, knitting, sewing and crochet.

Kelly Coley was runner-up in gaining most points overall and won the Warrington Trophy for the most points in the cooking and preserves section.

Henricksen thanked their sponsors.

"If it wasn't for the kindness of our Dannevirke sponsors the home industry competition wouldn't happen."