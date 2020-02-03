What's happening in the Hawke's Bay business world?

Craggy Range Speaker Series draws business industry heavy-hitters to Hawke's Bay

Craggy Range will host its eighth Annual disruption focused Speaker Series lunch on 28 February 2020 featuring Nick Mowbray, Co-Founder and CEO of Zuru, alongside Silicon Valley Venture Capital icon Joe Schoendorf, Rob Fyfe and Bart Campbell. The event sees over 300 guests gather to hear keynote speakers share their perspective on a relevant business topic while enjoying a carefully curated three-course meal of fresh, locally sourced produce prepared by the award-winning restaurant team and perfectly matched to Craggy Range wines. Guests include a significant portion of business leaders from Hawke's Bay, throughout NZ, and as far as New York, Hong Kong and London. The lunch sells out instantly every year and currently still has over 100 people on the waiting list from last year. This year's topic focuses on data, disruption and the next generation of consumer brands.

Celebrating its fourth year, the sell out success story Meatstock festival is returning to Auckland for another meat extravaganza on February 15-16. As always, the Meatstock BBQ Wars are back again with teams from NZ and Australia competing for $12,000 in cash and prizes and more importantly to be crowned the best barbecuers in the land. Local Hawke's Bay team, Heavy Kettle Smokers are competing this year to try and take out the title.

Team leader Daniel Tate's first competition was in Napier in 2017 when their team managed to get 4th place with their brisket. They have since placed fifth in the 2019 NZBA (New Zealand Barbecue Alliance) rankings. "My team is a collection of both close friends and members of the barbecue community that are keen to learn. Not often are the same members in every comp. We all just wanna spread the love of BBQ. Two teams have started after being in ours that we now compete against."

Events at EIT Napier City Studio

EIT's Napier City Studio is hosting a couple of free for young business owners and tech enthusiasts. Both are hosted on Wednesday 5 February with two free events. First at 10am-11.30am this workshop will explain the different types of young businesses and their respective financing needs. It will also help businesses know where to go to for finance and how to prepare for finance. Finally, the workshop will help businesses understand the long term consequences of their financing decision, ie how it will impact strategy, growth, and exit. Next at 2pm-4pm is a talk: Blockchain and Bitcoin. Blockchain is not only influencing the future of money but also other online systems around the world. This workshop welcomes both the enthusiastic IT geeks as well as any members of the public who are curious to learn and discuss more about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. More details can be found on the Napier City Council Facebook page.

Hawke's Bay Business Hub seminars

The Hawke's Bay Business Hub has a few one day courses coming up from February 11-12 around developing an effective HR framework and employment legislation. The first on Tuesday 11 from 9am–4pm looks at developing an effective HR. This course focuses on your responsibilities are as a manager or employer and what you need to be doing to ensure you are meeting your legal obligations as well as upholding the rights of your employees. You will also be provided with examples, templates and guides for the many forms and documents you'll need to make sure you are meeting best practice. The next held on both Wednesday 12 from 9am–4pm is about employment legislation. On this course you'll go over topics such as Employments Relations Act 2000, good faith, collective bargaining, and The Holidays Act 2003, as well as your general obligations. Further information and costs relating to these courses can be found on the Hawke's Bay Business Hub website.