They come from all over the North Island to what the Dannevirke locals would like to call Lamason Field – the Dannevirke Aerodrome – to hold their annual meeting.

The NZ Autogyro Association has been coming to Dannevirke for at least 25 years to hold their meeting on Auckland Anniversary weekend.

It started when a member of the association, Garry Belton, met local Donald Franklin who persuaded him that Dannevirke Aerodrome was the perfect venue for members to visit.

When asked 25 years ago the Tararua District Council as owner was happy to have the airfield used and the Dannevirke Flying Club was delighted to share its facilities.

The NZ Autogyro Club members love coming here.

Most flew in from Tauranga and Auckland on Saturday, saying the scenery was amazing and conditions ideal.

The route from Auckland over Taupo and following the Desert Road to the Norsewood Gap in the Ruahines took a few hours.

On Saturday evening they enjoyed a barbecue tea and watched a Yak aircraft do acrobatics in the perfect conditions.

Sunday morning was the annual and after that members were looking forward to flying to Athol Sowry's airstrip near Woodville for morning tea and Hawera for lunch, returning home some time on Sunday/Monday.

These aircraft vary hugely from the kitset builds to the closed in manufactured machines but they are all classified microlights and owners swear they are the safest craft flying.

Dannevirke Aeroclub President Vince Payne says it is a pleasure to have the gyrocopters each year making use of the modernised club facilities.