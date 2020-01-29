

A Hawke's Bay resident has struck lucky after winning $42,103 as part of Lotto's Second Division draw.

The winning ticket was purchased from Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings – dubbed the luckiest Lotto store in NZ after a number of recent winning tickets were purchased at the store.

One other lucky winner, who purchased their ticket at Neelam Superette in Auckland, also walked away with the same prize fund, both winning Lotto's Powerball Second Division.

Another four winners, from Auckland, Whangarei, Greymouth and Christchurch, also won $35,327 in the same draw.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can also phone Lotto on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.