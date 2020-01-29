A number of big roading projects as part of the Government's $12 billion infrastructure package were unveiled on Wednesday but Hawke's Bay found itself snubbed from the list and local leaders aren't happy.

At a press conference the Government announced it has given the green light to several four-lane highways across the country, along with a host of other projects.

But with the bulk of the investment being made in the bigger regions, Auckland mainly, smaller regions such as Hawke's Bay are missing out altogether.

READ MORE:

• The official name of Hawke's Bay's biggest roading project in years is . . .

• Prebensen flyover could start next year

• Multiple SH2 work sites will mean delays

• Fed up Hawke's Bay road workers make their own sign: 'Slow down, we want to see our kids'

Advertisement

Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule said he was "angry" to not see any investment put into Hawke's Bay.

"We need a four-lane expressway and a new hospital building but we didn't get any kind of support from the Government's announcement," Yule said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said that she was disappointed Hawke's Bay had missed out on the funding announced by the Government.

"We have some major challenges with road safety on our main State Highways including State Highway 5 and State Highway 2, which are having far too many fatalities.

"Highways come under NZTA and we will be speaking with them and the government about how we can fix these issues as soon as possible."

She said the region is growing rapidly and needs extra support to help fund that growth.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she was disappointed Hawke's Bay didn't receive any funding. Photo / File

"Hawke's Bay has been identified as a surge region and Hastings is experiencing significant growth, which is putting enormous pressure on our Council as we only have our rates to draw from.

"We need to be considered in all funding opportunities and we will be talking to the Ministers about this."

Advertisement

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said that the region didn't require any funding as "we don't have anything that would fit the criteria currently" but says we have benefitted from funding in recent times.

"Hawke's Bay has received special funding in the recent past, however, for projects such as the wire barriers installed on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, Watchman Road, and SH2 between Napier and Wairoa."

There has also been funding received from the Provincial Growth Fund of $20.1m to further improve Route 52: Waipukurau to Porangahau, with plans in place reading to commence work on the road this year.

The packages main points include $6.8b for transport projects in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Canterbury and Queenstown.

Also $1.1b for rail, including more than $900m for projects in Auckland, $2.2b for new roads in Auckland, including Penlink, widening SH1 from Papakura to Drury, Mill Rd four-lane highway and the funding for the Auckland Harbour Bridge "SkyPath" for pedestrians and cyclists confirmed.