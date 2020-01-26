Incorporating the ocean front views and vineyard-swept hills of Hawke's Bay, the iconic Harbour to Hills event was a success yet again.

The fourth annual two-day multisport festival consists of a choice of a middle distance triathlon, an aquabike and new event aquathlon.

More than 360 athletes descended to give it a go.

The triathlon, which consists of a 2km swim, 95km bike ride and a 21km run, was won by Lucas du Ross.

Photographer Ian Cooper was there to capture it all.

Aquabike race champion Matt Sillars celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place. Photo / Ian Cooper

Mike Crowe (left) is watched by Tyler Mumby, aged 14, during the event. Photo / Ian Cooper

Men's 2020 Harbour to Hills triathlon winner Lucas Du Ross crosses the finish line. Photo / Ian Cooper

Women's triathlon winner Nikkola Mathews approaches the finish line in first places. Photo / Ian Cooper

A smiling competitor hides the pain as he closes in on the finish line at Napier Port. Photo / Ian Cooper

Aileen Campbell leading the pack on their cycling descent. Photo / Ian Cooper