Three of Hawke's Bay's most eligible men are set to compete for love on the inaugural series of The Bachelorette NZ.

A total of 22 bachelors from across the globe will vie for the opportunity to date bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster on the TV2 reality show.

Starting on Monday night, three men from the region will be hoping to woo the 32-year-old Auckland-based doctor.

Napier resident Clayton Turner will be hoping to have a spark with bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster. Photo / TVNZ

Originally from Australia but now living in Napier, Clayton Turner will be looking to find love after two years of single life.

Turner has previously had a six-year relationship, so will this be the time to make it stick?

The Cairns-born graphic designer said his ideal date is anything involving food, incorporating elements of great conversation and out in nature.

Hawke's Bay born Liam Cochrane will be one of 22 22 bachelors on the TVNZ 2 reality show. Photo / TVNZ

Turner will be joined by Hawke's Bay born Liam Cochrane, who'll also be eager to find love on the show.

Now living in Perth, Cochrane, a product development manager, will look to impress Nakhid-Schuster with his luscious-locks and Aussie charm.

The 28-year-old may be on the younger side, but Cochrane will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Art Green, who became New Zealand's first Bachelor in 2015.

Green, who is set to host this series of the show, has since married his bachelorette Matilda Rice in February last year.

Hawke's Bay resident Quinn Ryan will be looking to end his six months of singleness. Photo / TVNZ

Fellow Hawke's Bay resident Quinn Ryan, a sheet metal engineer, is after a woman who replicates his celebrity crush Mila Kunis.

After applying for the show with pressure from his friends, the stock car racing fanatic will be downing his tools for the duration of the show in the hope of finding love with Nakhid-Schuster.

With a couple of serious partners under his belt, the 25-year-old will be looking to end his six months of singleness and find the one.

While there have been three seasons of The Bachelor NZ, the premiere of this season of The Bachelorette NZ signals the first time a woman takes the commanding role.

It starts at 7.30pm.