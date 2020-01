A man badly injured in a crash on St George's Rd on Friday is now in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A van and a truck with a trailer collided at the intersection of Hassall Lane near Havelock North on Friday, shortly before 4pm on Friday.

A man in his 20s was transferred to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

A DHB spokeswoman said he was on Sunday morning in a stable condition.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit were notified.