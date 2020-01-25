An EIT tutor will look to change the lives of children suffering from cerebral palsy by attempting a 20-hour run for charity.
Andrew McCrory, a tutor on EIT's Services Pathway programme, will look to complete a 155km run around Lake Taupō in an attempt to raise money for children in need of selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery.
The surgery, which costs around $150,000, corrects muscle spasticity by restoring the communication between the brain, spinal cord and muscles, allowing patients to potentially walk again.
"It's such a worthy cause," McCrory said. "SDR surgeries get zero government funding and they are such a life-changer for these children.
"When you see the little patients making their first steps, you can't help but feel overwhelmed with emotion."
McCrory, who will be on his feet for around 20 hours, said he has never been much of a runner.
"I've done weight lifting before getting into running," he said. "In preparation for the event I've done four days of running training plus two days of gym a week."
McCrory, who started fundraising in 2017 when a friend's daughter who has cerebral palsy drew his attention to the issue, will begin his challenge at 7pm on February 14.
For those wanting to follow McCrory's ultra-running journey, you can show support and donate on the Facebook page 'Running for SDR'.