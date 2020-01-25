An EIT tutor will look to change the lives of children suffering from cerebral palsy by attempting a 20-hour run for charity.

Andrew McCrory, a tutor on EIT's Services Pathway programme, will look to complete a 155km run around Lake Taupō in an attempt to raise money for children in need of selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery.

The surgery, which costs around $150,000, corrects muscle spasticity by restoring the communication between the brain, spinal cord and muscles, allowing patients to potentially walk again.

"It's such a worthy cause," McCrory said. "SDR surgeries get zero government funding and they are such a life-changer for these children.

"When you see the little patients making their first steps, you can't help but feel overwhelmed with emotion."

The EIT tutor will attempt a 20-hour run for charity. Photo / Supplied

McCrory, who will be on his feet for around 20 hours, said he has never been much of a runner.

"I've done weight lifting before getting into running," he said. "In preparation for the event I've done four days of running training plus two days of gym a week."

McCrory, who started fundraising in 2017 when a friend's daughter who has cerebral palsy drew his attention to the issue, will begin his challenge at 7pm on February 14.

For those wanting to follow McCrory's ultra-running journey, you can show support and donate on the Facebook page 'Running for SDR'.