A grass and shrub fire broke out under the busy Chesterhope Bridge on Pakowhai Rd just before 11am.

Smoke could be seen coming up the sides of the bridge while the fire burned underneath.

The fire was caused by a fault in an electrical cable under the bridge, a fire service spokesman said.

It took roughly five minutes to extinguish, but it was fortunate the conditions were favourable, a fire service spokesman said.

Advertisement

"It was good it wasn't windy otherwise it could've spread a lot further as it's fairly dry around here".

Children who were playing at the river came to watch as the fire was put out.

"We heard a big boom and saw lots of smoke so we came to have a look," one boy said.

The fault also caused a powercut for up to 200 households along Pakowhai Rd, Unison spokesman Danny Gough said.

Power was restored to most customers by 12.45pm and the fault was currently being investigated.