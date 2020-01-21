A Napier man has been sentenced to 150 hours' community work and 9 months' probationary supervision after admitting his part in a bogus on-line sales scam.

Appearing in Napier District Court on Tuesday and admitting four charges of dishonestly accessing the internet, Jacob Liam Calgey, 26, was also ordered to pay back $377 he derived from the ruse, and $50 an unrelated petrol theft.

Two others were charged following the scam, which involved advertising goods for sale between January and July last year, including concert tickets and car parts. None were supplied to the duped purchasers.

Judge Tony Adeane said that while Calgey had not co-operated with probation report procedures his circumstances and the amount involved in the offences did not warrant a prison sentence.