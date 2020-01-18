

Hawke's Bay is set for rising temperatures throughout the week, alongside big swells as cyclone Tino moves closer to New Zealand.

MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin said the week ahead would provide higher temperatures across the region, but warns of swells of up to three metres.

"You'll be happy to learn that things are going to improve by midweek, as it has been cloudy and grey for Hawke's Bay the last little while," he said.

"Monday we are expecting it to be cloudy with some drizzle, but with some afternoon fine spells. Tuesday is when things start to pick up."

Advertisement

With cyclone Tino expected to have crossed 25 degrees south on Sunday afternoon, meaning MetService takes over responsibility from the Fijian Meteorological Service, Doolin warns of increased swells.

"At some point on Monday it will undergo a transition from a tropical cyclone to an ex-tropical cyclone," he said.

"We are not anticipating any significant weather impacts for the country at present, except for some moderate swell associated with it, which is coming in on Monday and into Tuesday.

"It might be between two or three metres during that period, before gradually easing after that. That will be the only impact. It is too far east to have an influence."

Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week, with Napier expecting highs of 22 and 23 degrees respectively on Monday and Tuesday, according to Doolin.

"For Napier on Wednesday, we are looking at a high of 24 degrees, with an overnight minimum of 15 degrees," he said.

"Thursday will see a high of 26 degrees, with an overnight minimum of 16 degrees."

Some isolated showers in the ranges can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with light winds and sea breezes throughout the week.